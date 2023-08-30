Expect heavy traffic around War Memorial Stadium this weekend | What you should know

The Hogs are set to kick off their season in Little Rock, and heavy traffic is expected at War Memorial Stadium. Here's what you need to know ahead of the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the Razorbacks set to kick off their season opener in Little Rock this Saturday, thousands of fans will come from all corners of Arkansas to watch.

Though it's an exciting time, it's one that presents some challenges.

"It can be quite challenging," John Latch, Manager of War Memorial Stadium, said. "Can be quite hectic during, you know, rush hour or during high traffic, volume time, getting close to the game."

From how fans get into the stadium, to how they leave after the final whistle, there's a lot that goes into how Saturday will go. Latch explained that they've had practice doing this, and it happened less than a week ago.

"We treated the Salt Bowl like a mini Razorback game," he said.

There were lessons learned, and they'll use that information this weekend. Though they won't be the only ones doing that.

"There'll be a lot of traffic," Captain Scott Russell, Commander of Arkansas State Police's Troop L, said. "They have a plan for, you know, one-way traffic coming in."

Russell and the rest of Troop L are based in Northwest Arkansas, and they typically assist the Hogs on gamedays in Fayetteville. While War Memorial Stadium poses different challenges than Razorback Stadium, Russell said the same ideas apply— including how busy the area around the stadium will be.

"If you're not going to the game, stay away from over there," he said. "Then you don't run into the, you know, well can I go this way, or do I need to go this way, or you're stuck for 20 minutes waiting to cross the street."

Back at War Memorial, Latch said he knows they've got their work cut out for them. Besides the fans in the stadium, they're also focused on keeping roads like Markham clear for the nearby hospitals.

"UAMS and St. Vincent's, so we still have to cater to those employees who need to get to work," Latch explained.

So to make sure your weekend in Little Rock goes smoothly, the recommendation is simple— know where to go before you ever get to the stadium.

"Kickoff has been moved up to 12 o'clock, so make sure you get here early, allow yourself plenty of time on the golf course to tailgate and have a good time," Latch said. "We're really excited."