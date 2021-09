Traffic is at a stand still after a semi-trailer truck carrying cinder blocks crashed near Mayflower.

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — Traffic north of Mayflower on I-40 West is at a stand still after a semi-trailer truck carrying cinder blocks crashed.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes are impacted by the crash just past exist 135.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.