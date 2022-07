Traffic has come to a standstill after a truck caught fire on I-40 near Maumelle around 5:52 p.m.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Traffic has come to a complete standstill after a truck "exploded" near Maumelle around 5:52 p.m.

According to ARDOT, the vehicle fire reportedly happened less than a mile away from Maumelle, forcing vehicles heading eastbound to come to a standstill.

The incident happened near mile marker 141 along interstate 40.

There is no other information at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.