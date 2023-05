According to ARDOT, a vehicle fire was reported along Interstate 30 on Friday afternoon near Bryant.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRYANT, Ark. — A vehicle fire was reported along Interstate 30 on Friday afternoon near Bryant.

According to ARDOT, the incident happened around 12:18 p.m. and is impacting the right shoulder lane near mile marker 125.6.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling eastbound before catching fire. Traffic officials have responded to the incident.