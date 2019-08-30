On Friday, Aug. 31, the annual Benton and Bryant Salt Bowl showdown is going to create a lot of traffic in and around Hillcrest.

The stadium released a flow chart for traffic, highlighting alternate routes you can take to War Memorial from I-630.

It also highlights where you can park so there isn't any confusion.

Pay extra attention, too, because some of the roads around the stadium- become one-way only.

If you go to the Razorback games at the stadium, you'll recognize the traffic pattern.

Gates open at 5 p.m., giving you plenty of time to park, and get through security before the game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Also keep in mind, you can't bring things into the stadium. No food, drinks, umbrellas, strollers, diaper bags, etc. Anything you are allowed to bring in must be in a clear bag.

You'll go through metal detectors at the gate, and once you're in, you aren't allowed to switch sides, so be sure to enter in the section you plan to sit in.

