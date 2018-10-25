HOUSTON – Drivers were brought to a near standstill late Thursday morning after a truck lost a giant spool.

KHOU 11 viewer Helen C. was traveling on the East Freeway when she and other passengers saw the spool slowly rolling in the main lanes toward oncoming traffic.

“Oh my God I’ve never seen anything like it,” Helen can be heard exclaiming. “That’s insane.”

And here's a pic of the giant spool sitting on the East Freeway's westbound lanes right now. Video of it rolling in traffic earlier -> https://t.co/sayoJzOo86 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/kcZ0T2rcVJ — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) October 25, 2018

Houston TranStar reports it happened on the westbound side of the freeway just inside the 610 Loop. It did not appear any vehicles were struck by the spool, which came to a stop near Wayside Drive.

The spool was eventually moved and traffic returned to normal.

