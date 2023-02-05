Construction requires weekend closure of Broadway St. in North Little Rock

Broadway Street in North Little Rock is set to temporarily close from 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 15 as crews install a new drainage structure.

Weather permitting, crews will close Broadway Street between South Cypress and North Locust streets in North Little Rock to install a new drainage structure.

Westbound traffic on Broadway Street will take the northbound frontage road to Bishop Lindsey Avenue, the southbound frontage road, and return to Broadway Street.

Traffic moving east on Broadway Street will detour to Poplar Street, take Riverfront Drive, and return to Broadway Street.

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution when traveling through work zones.

A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.