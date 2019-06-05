THV11 rounded up the 5 greatest getaways in Arkansas, from caves to houseboats— the Natural State has it all!

1. Houseboats on the Arkansas River— North Little Rock, AR

There are 3 unique houseboats to choose from!

Most are equipped with televisions and wifi plus kitchen and shower areas! Each Boat is only $85 a night on AirBnB (not including taxes/fees).

The Houseboats:

The Sundowner Too: This boat is the most spacious and modern with a great outside deck! The boat has a full bath, electric fireplace, Keurig coffee maker, microwave, toaster, upper deck and porch for total relaxation. There’s a very comfortable sofa bed that sleeps two and underneath berth with 2 twin sleeping bag bunks. Outdoor propane boat grill is attached.

The Newly Refurbished Vintage Sea Ray: This is the perfect vintage experience meant for a trip that’s totally disconnected. Within the Sea Ray is a full-sized Queen V berth and a pull-out couch fitted with sheets and comforters. There is also a kitchenette that is ready to use with a portable hot plate and a mini-refrigerator.

The Bayliner Yacht: Stay in a nice 33’ Bayliner small yacht that has sleek lines and is “bay” themed. A great open seating area is perfect for seeing the sunrise and sunset. The entire boat sleeps 4 and includes a head/shower.

The marina also offers kayak rentals that make for an even more special experience. The Arkansas River Trail that runs adjacent to the Marina leads to some of the best biking in the state--you can access miles of trails of all kinds of skill levels from beginner to expert. You can find information on the marina here.

2. Architectural Dream in SoMa— Little Rock, AR

This house was the first University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design home built for Downtown Little Rock! The house was built by students on campus in the form of compartments. It was then put together in Little Rock. Each student was responsible for creating different areas of the house whether that be items in the bathroom or the kitchen etc. So each element of the home’s unique design is student specific.

This two bedroom/one bathroom home is one of a kind, conveniently located just blocks from Little Rock’s SoMa district. A few minute walk will give you access to restaurants, bakeries, shopping, nightlife, and more. One of the rooms is SOMA themed to help promote the area.

An open floor plan, high ceilings, and ample windows give the space a bright and open feel.

The big, back yard has been used for marriage ceremonies and receptions.

The house is full of quirky and whimsical artwork and figurines. Josh, the owner, is constantly adding new, unique things to the mix. It’s just another element that makes this such a fun place to stay!

3. Pecan Orchard — Scott, AR

Relax in a 10-acre pecan orchard with a seasonal pond with tall willow trees and towering cottonwoods. Gorgeous beauty views and free reign to explore the orchard.

From the 2 full-length porches on the cottage home, you can watch flocks of migrating geese, ducks and egrets and enjoy beautiful sunsets. If you're lucky, you may catch a blue heron circling down to the pond at dusk.

It’s the perfect mix of out of the way escape and comfortable homey place to relax. Enjoy the great outdoors while still having wifi and Netflix on the flat screen tv inside!

This place is a popular date night getaway or even an affordable honeymoon destination. Big, comfy beds and rooms with plenty of windows to look at the orchard, make it a nice place to relax with someone you love.

Located in Scott, Arkansas there are great food, nature and antiquing opportunities in the small town. The owner of the home has a full book of things to do in and around Scott.

4. Mill's Davis Home— Little Rock, AR

The historic Mills-Davis House is located in the center of downtown Little Rock, just four blocks from the River Market or Main St. It is literally across from the city's visitors center so you can see all the fun things to do!

Built in the late 1800s the Mills family occupied this gorgeous home until the 1940s when the family of famed Arkansas photographer Bill Davis used the home as a gallery space and residence.

A few years ago, art historian and historic preservationist, Jennifer Carman, bought the home rehabilitating it into the treasure it is today. It serves as her office space downstairs with the entire upstairs apartment available on AirBnb.

Being in this house feels like living in history. The rooms have tall ceilings and elegant arched windows, with decor that pairs 19th-century antiques with modern design.

Throughout the home, you can even find touches of history with photographs by Bill Davis. Right when you walk in the home there is also a little section that has early photos of the house and images of its early occupants so you can see what it was like before its restoration.

5. Beckham Creek Cave House— Parthenon, AR

This is literally a LUXURY cave! Have a one-of-a-kind getaway when you stay at this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom cave in Parthenon Arkansas. It’s nearly 6,000 square feet of space with accommodations for 8, but it can sleep 16 with traveler's own sleeping accommodations.

Nested in a natural cavern, high within a bluff overlooking the valley, Beckham Creek Cave is totally unique to Arkansas. The home is set in a private 260-acre resort, offering peace and quiet and gorgeous beauty views.

In every room, you can see incredible stalactites and natural cave formations. You can even see the natural drips of the cave throughout (but it doesn’t impact your comfort or experience). Even the showers are surrounded by natural cave formations with waterfall-like showerheads.

Speaking of rooms, there is a room made for people with claustrophobia near the doors and windows so everyone can enjoy the cave experience. Also, upstairs boasts a honeymoon suite that has multiple sleeping and sitting areas offering an all-around view of unique cave formations.

While you’re in the cave, you don’t lose the high tech comforts of home including wi-fi. There’s also a 75-inch LED television mounted on cavern walls in the living room. Plus, there are comfy couches and thermal heating that will keep you warm. The home even has an updated gourmet kitchen perfect for big groups and events.

In the living room area of the cave, there’s a natural formation waterfall. It’s called a Spanish piano waterfall and people come from all over the world to study it because it’s so unusual and rare. Spring water that comes from a mile and half inside the cave, comes out, and goes under the floor of the cave and goes out the side of the waterfall.

