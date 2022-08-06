Airports reminding flyers of travel rules ahead of a busy summer

Officials say summer travel in Arkansas is back at about 100% of where it was before the pandemic. Here are a few tips to remember before heading to the airport.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Air travel officials are reminding flyers of the rules of the sky ahead of the busy summer travel season.

According to TSA Spokesperson Patricia Mancha, air travel in Arkansas is back to about 100% of pre-pandemic numbers. With more travel, TSA is hoping to shorten wait times by reminding flyers about the carry-on luggage rules.

"Be prepared for lines at airports a little bit of a wait time at the checkpoint," Mancha said. "We really want to emphasize that it's important for each traveler to be organized and arrive early."

Mancha suggested travelers empty out their luggage before packing, and keep items organized for an easier search while at the TSA checkpoint. Mancha also reminds people of the 311 rule as the number one item confiscated by TSA officers turns out to be water.

At XNA, Public Affairs Manager Alex English also added that through the first months of 2022, they've seen a rise in travelers.

“The past six months or so since January we have seen increases in travel month to month," English said. "We definitely expect more travelers in the summer and we’re looking forward to that."

English does warn to book flights further ahead of time, as a pilot shortage is affecting airlines across the nation. It's limiting the number of flights out of airports and also limits how many passengers fly on each plane.

As gas prices rise to record-breaking numbers in 2022, some travelers are beginning to consider other options for long-distance travel.

“Gas plays a large factor large role in my decision on whether or not to fly want to drive," said traveler Joshua Upshaw. "Particularly now that it’s four dollars a gallon.”

If you have any questions about what you can bring on your travels, Mancha suggests you visit AskTSA on its Facebook and Twitter. They'll answer any questions 8 a.m-6 p.m. ET.

