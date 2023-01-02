ARDOT crews shift resources help out smaller towns

With a third round of winter weather on its way, ARDOT is treating main highways around the state and giving its smaller towns a helping hand.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our state has been hit hard with wintry weather for the past couple of days.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that in terms of keeping the road conditions favorable, Tuesday night went as expected.

With a third round of winter weather on its way, ARDOT crews have been focused. Not only have they treated main highways around the state but they've offered a helping hand to smaller communities.

There was minimal winter precipitation happening for much of Wednesday, but ARDOT crews wasted no time pre-treating roads.

"We used last night and this morning to get prepared for what's coming," Dave Parker, ARDOT spokesperson said.

Parker explained that overall, the department has been in good shape with salt supplies and other materials.

Crews typically prepare for this well before the weather turns icy and on Wednesday, their focus shifted to smaller towns.

"They normally don't see this type of weather," Parker said.

Cities like Little Rock have copious amounts of road treatment materials, and because this is the third day of winter weather, perhaps smaller communities have begun to run low.

"The larger towns will now shift their resources. They may have an excess because they're used to the weather. So we'll that down to those other areas because this is really a statewide storm," Parker said.

With at least one ARDOT office in every county, Parker explained that the department is able to keep track of who needs what.

"So, we are physically brick and mortar building in every county and just checking in," Parker said.

Crews have been working on this since Tuesday night he said.

"We've got state maintenance, guys who look at those things and anticipate how supplies are doing," Parker said.

The department makes sure each county is well-equipped.

"We are a little beaten down, but I think we'll be okay if we get through to Thursday," Parker said.