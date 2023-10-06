Arkansas sees slight decline in gas prices

Nick Chabarria with AAA says gas prices are lower this year heading into summer because crude oil prices are steady.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Compared to last year, gas prices are declining in Arkansas, which is hopeful news for Arkansas drivers.

One driver told us that the decline in cost means more family time on the road.

"Now, I go a little bit more this year," the driver said. "I have a very active grandson, so we go a little more than last year."

The average price of gas right now in Arkansas is $3.11. According to AAA, that's $1.39 less than this time last year.

"It was this week, in 2022, where Arkansas, and much of the country, reached record highs for gas prices," Nick Chabarria with AAA said.

Chabarria said gas prices are lower this year heading into summer because crude oil prices are steady. Usually, gas prices tend to increase around the start of summer.

"If crude oil prices come up, and there are several reasons that could happen, that would cause the price at the pump to come up as well," Chabarria said

According to Chabarria, crude oil is 50-60% of what people pay at the pump.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started in 2022, drastically impacted its cost.

"Crude oil is still holding fairly low," Chabarria said. "Much lower than it was last year."

Despite the slight decrease, Chabarria expects gas prices to fluctuate throughout the summer.

"Expect prices to fluctuate throughout the summer," Chabarria said. "Again, they're trending downwards and are holding steady right now, which is good news for drivers."