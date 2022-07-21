Bus drop-offs in North Little Rock reroute to new location

The bus lines are supposed to stop dropping people off at that location by Friday afternoon, and there will be a new drop-off at a gas station.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Travelers were first taken to a closed-down bus stop in North Little Rock on Tuesday— the problem has continued through Thursday.

The mayor noticed the situation when he happened to be driving by on Tuesday and promised that a fix would be coming.

"You can have heat stroke and they shouldn't be dropping people off like that," said Savannah Miller, a bus passenger.

Miller was headed to Memphis and had been traveling on a bus all day with her daughter. Everything was going smoothly until her stop in North Little Rock.

"As soon as I got here, he asked me if I wanted to stay in Pine Bluff for a whole night or stay here until 8:30 tonight," said Miller.

Because there is no working bus stop with food or bathrooms the bus line offered passengers a trip to Pine Bluff for overnight accommodations. Otherwise, they would have to wait on the sidewalk for the next bus.

"Greyhound says starting in the morning [they] will be stopping at that location and the new location to make sure there's not any hiccups in the new plan that they have," said Mike Davis, City of North Little Rock Chief of Staff.

The City of North Little Rock said the bus lines are supposed to stop dropping people off at that location by Friday afternoon. The new drop-off will be at the Love's gas station at the Galloway exit off I-40.

As for Savannah Miller, this was an experience she hopes to never have again and she said she won't be taking a bus again anytime soon.