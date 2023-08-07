How to navigate busy lines at weekend passport offices

Getting a passport is one of the most essential things to pack when leaving the country, and they aren’t always easy to get on the weekend.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the weekends, the Laman Library in North Little Rock usually sees long lines, but not always to check things out.

Instead, it's for passports, something Nathan Dawson prepared for.

He arrived shortly after the passport office opened.

"I'm headed to Tokyo in two months," Dawson said. "I got some friend up there that I'm going to see again. Since the pandemic, I couldn't see them for a while."

Before that happens, Dawson has to renew his passport. He was lucky to be one of only a handful of people utilizing the passport office Saturday when our crews were there.

Those lines aren't uncommon. The library's website acknowledges them, claiming that "Saturdays are usually busy."

"I've had 50 people try to sign in when we open the door at nine o'clock," Laman Library Passport Manager Darlene Cunningham said. "Usually, we'll let them know when we get around 20 [people] that we probably can't take anymore that day."

Cunningham believes many people are traveling now that we're farther from the bulk of the pandemic, which is why many people are trying to squeeze in during the 9 a.m. to noon timeframe.

"It seemed like everybody was trying to travel this summer," Cunningham said.

When those patrons are turned away or unable to be seen, Cunningham said it's a message usually met with frustration.

"They are very disappointed, upset, angry, foul language," Cunningham said.

People should have a few things ready before they head in to make sure the appointment goes smoothly.

"Make sure you have your application completed," Cunningham said. "You have your birth certificate, a certified birth certificate with a raised and embossed seal."

People should also make sure to have their ID and a money order for the passport and processing fee.

Luckily, Dawson had the required materials, turning what could've been an hours-long procedure into a quick trip.