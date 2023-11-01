Clinton National Airport still seeing delays after nationwide ground stop

On Wednesday, the FAA announced that all flights were grounded nationwide— now we look at how this is impacting travelers in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Clinton National Airport (LIT) is still seeing delays as the effects of a full ground stop Wednesday continue. The order, which came from the FAA, shut down planes for hours across the country.

At LIT, many passengers said they were seeing that order affect their travels just hours after flights resumed.

"Text him, told him looks like we're in trouble with our flight," traveler Scott Simmons said.

Another passenger said it was a stressful trip to the airport.

"It was a little stressful this morning, yeah," traveler Katy Barron said.

Delays aren't uncommon in the airline industry, but it's rare to see a full ground stop like the one on Wednesday.

"You wonder what the emergency is," traveler Lee Croney said.

The reason for that stop isn't small. The NOTAM system – Notice to Air Missions – suffered an outage. According to Clinton National Airport Spokesperson Shane Carter, the NOTAM system is crucial to safety, and pilots are required to check it before they take off.

"With Little Rock and other airports, whenever you have this type of nationwide outage, you have problems all across the country," Carter said. "That not only affects us but other issues as well."

The NOTAM system is essentially a warning that lets pilots know if there are any issues along the flight path. Without it, it could be dangerous to fly.

Planes are equipped with high-tech computers to help pilots as they fly. UALR Computer Science Assistant Professor Philip Huff is familiar with the system.

"We rely on these things," Huff said. "When these [systems] fail, then it's time for us to kind of take a step back and look at what can we do better."

Huff said the systems are complex, which is necessary, and is the reason for the high level of concern.

"The worst case is the safety systems are off, and we continue operation," Huff said. "It sounds like they did the right thing and followed the procedure, but it definitely was concerning."

Delays are still happening, but they are getting better. As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Clinton National officials said there have been 32 delays.

While this wasn't an ideal travel day for many, the travelers THV11 spoke with said they'd rather have a delay if it meant them being safe.