ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines reports that technical problems have been resolved after previously ordering a ground stop on all flights nationwide as crews worked to fix the problem.

"Delta employees are now working diligently to accommodate customers whose travel plans have been affected," the airline said in a statement, Tuesday. "Booking, check-in and flight status are now available on delta.com."

The company added that their phone app is also functional once again.

A look at Delta's Twitter account roughly an hour earlier told the tale of confusion among passengers as the company experienced the sudden outage.

Details were very limited but the company responded to those who reached out on social media describing the situation as a "technical issue" - and adding that crews were working to get the problem fixed as soon as possible.

Our apology for any inconveniences this may have caused. Our IT department has been alerted of the issue and they are working diligently to resolve it. Thanks for bearing with us. *AJC — Delta (@Delta) September 25, 2018

Customers said they were unable to log into their account on computers or apps. Others claimed they couldn't access their flight info. Some have also reported being stuck on the tarmac as far away as Los Angeles.

Delta responded to customers that there was no estimated time for when the issue would be solved. However, the airline began reporting just before 9:20 p.m. that the as-of-yet unspecified problem had been fixed.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport confirmed the outage but said that it is currently only affecting Delta flights - despite Atlanta being a major hub for the airline.

Delta Airlines Is experiencing a computer outage. Only Delta Airlines at ATL is affected. https://t.co/PyGLUpLqY8 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) September 26, 2018

Delta said that despite the inconvenience of the incident, no Delta flights in the air were impacted by the technical problems.

