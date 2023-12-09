The items inside the Museum of Failure are guaranteed not to impress you

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Museum of Failure is now open in The District. It's the museum's first time back in the United States since 2021. The exhibit spotlights some of history's biggest failures from some of the world's biggest companies.

First displayed in Sweden, it comprises a collection of more than 130 failures that was originally conceived by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes seeing these larger-than-life corporate imperfections will inspire visitors to innovate and not be afraid to fail.

“I’m excited to bring this spectacular exhibit to D.C.,” said West. “We need to be better at learning from failure. I want visitors to recognize that failure is an essential aspect of progress and innovation.”

Crystal Pepsi, the Nintendo Power Glove and Google Glass are all on display, along with other wild ideas like the Hoola Chair — it was meant to exercise your abs at work — or Thirsty Cat, fish-flavored water for your feline friend.

The experience is meant for all ages, and features failures from as far back as the 17th century, all the way up to the present day. It also features a Failure Confessional, which allows visitors to add their own personal stories of failure to the collection.

The Museum of Failure is in town until Dec. 10 in Georgetown Park. The exhibit is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last entrance at 6 p.m.