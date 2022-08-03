Duck boat tours return to Branson years after deadly accident

Four years after 17 people were killed in a duck boat accident on Table Rock Lake, the tours are making a return to Branson under a different company.

BRANSON, Mo. — Duck boat tours are making a return to Branson, Missouri, nearly four years after 17 people were killed in an accident on Table Rock Lake.

The "amphibious vehicle, Hydra-Terra" is a foam-filled vehicle that can run on land and water.

According to its website, Branson Duck Tours is a new company operated by entirely different leadership than previous duck tours in Branson.

The website states that in addition to more "rigorous" safety procedures, the company will be using newer and safer equipment during the tours.

