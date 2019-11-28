ARKANSAS, USA — Wednesday night was a busy one out on the roads with lots of people heading to their Thanksgiving destinations.

A Trip Advisor survey shows 58% of travelers decided to drive for the holidays.

From El Dorado to South Alabama, we caught up with a few of them.

“I go to El Dorado for Thanksgiving. I wouldn’t want to spend it anywhere else,” said one traveler. “My family is there.”

While parents prepared for the trip, the kids looked forward to the drive.

"My favorite part is to watch movies and eat snacks,” said two mini travelers headed to Memphis.

The busiest road travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday are Wednesday and Sunday.

Along those roads are extensive highway improvements going on across the state, which are sure to bring some traffic flare ups.

"The significant one is on Interstate 30 in southwest Arkansas in the Prescott area,” said Danny Straessle, with ARDOT. “We are in the process of repaving both lanes in both directions down there."

No one loves to deal with the bumper to bumper traffic, but some folks find their purpose in tucking away a memory.

"Tomorrow, we will be spending Thanksgiving with my aunt, my dad's sister,” said Curtis Watson. “She has Parkinson’s, so it'll be important because we don't know how long she has."

The I-drive Arkansas app will give you updates on work zones and traffic around you. It’s a great tool to have to make holiday travel as stress free as possible.

