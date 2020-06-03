LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — United Airlines has suspended flights between Northwest Arkansas National Airport and San Francisco due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The airport is expecting a decrease in travelers as the situation unfolds, but it says it's working with the health department to take precautions, including getting protective suits, masks and hand sanitizer.

At the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, a spokesman said in a statement, "we continue to be in communication with the department of health and with airline partners and have reviewed procedures should quarantine or other precautions be needed."

The airport has also designated extra staff to clean major surfaces and placed more hand sanitizer in the terminals.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: British airline collapses as coronavirus cuts flying demand

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's viral coronavirus claims

RELATED: CDC adds Italy and Iran to list of countries to avoid amid coronavirus outbreak