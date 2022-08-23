You might not be in the holiday spirit yet but travel experts say book like you are

The latest consumer price index shows average airfare fell by 7.8% from June to July.

Tuesday is National Cheap Flight Day and cost-conscious travelers can find some end-of-season deals.

Travel pros say this is also a great time to book your holiday flights.

Scott Keyes is the founder of the website Scott's Cheap Flights.

"We are right in that Goldilocks window and that's why we're seeing so many great deals," said Keyes. "Just in the same way that winter jackets are going to be cheapest if you purchase them in the summer. So too, with those winter holiday flights. Always book opposite season."

Business analysts add that there’s reason to be optimistic. The latest consumer price index shows average airfare fell by 7.8% from June to July.

If you know where you want to go, Keyes suggests doing research and getting alerts when there’s a price drop. If you’re thinking outside the U.S., you could score cheaper international tickets if you fly during Thanksgiving week.

“It's actually a low season, the end of November,” Keyes explains. “You might actually pay the same price to fly to Buffalo as you pay to fly to Barcelona."