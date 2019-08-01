Lime is rolling out its Lime-S e-scooters in Little Rock’s River Market community as part of its exclusive 6-month pilot program with the city starting Tuesday, January 8.

The pilot program, which was championed by former Mayor Mark Stodola, will allow for the deployment of up to 500 scooters throughout the downtown area in the coming months, starting with initial deployment in River Market.

“Lime is thrilled to be the first and only e-scooter provider in Little Rock. We look forward to providing residents with affordable, equitable, environmentally-friendly and safe transportation solutions to meet their needs, starting in River Market. We’re eager to continue our discussions with the City so that we can expand our service area to other neighborhoods throughout Little Rock in the near future.” - Todd O’Boyle, development director at Lime

"I am excited to see additional mobility options for the people of Little Rock. Lime's fleet will bring affordable, accessible transportation to Little Rock to alleviate congestion and benefit the environment - all without a taxpayer subsidy." – former Mayor of Little Rock, Mark Stodola

Lime-S scooters cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute of riding via the Lime mobile app. For more on Lime’s electric scooters, you can watch our Lime Scooter safety video here, visit our Lime-S page here and find Lime-S photos here.

To make sure scooters are parked responsibly throughout Little Rock, Lime employees and local Juicers will be collecting them on a daily basis, charging them overnight and redistributing them the next day in approved areas so that they are on the sidewalks fully charged, maintained, and ready to be ridden every morning. This also helps us ensure they are stood upright and parked responsibly so that they do not block pedestrian right-of-way or obstruct any sidewalks or roadways.

Lime currently operates in over 100+ markets in five continents and is the largest shared bike and scooter provider in the U.S. Over 26 million rides have already taken place on the Lime platform since first launching in June 2017.

All of Lime’s scooters are GPS and 3G-enabled, making it simple for riders to find, unlock and pick up a nearby scooter using their smartphone. When the ride is finished, riders simply end the ride with the Lime mobile app and responsibly park by the street curb or at a bike rack.

Lime-S riders must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and wear a helmet. All safety and proper riding information can also be found in the app.