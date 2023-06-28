30,000 people expected to fly out of Little Rock airport for July 4 weekend

The Clinton National Airport is expecting a busy weekend with the Fourth of July quickly approaching.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Severe weather has disrupted the airline industry as Americans pack for their Fourth of July vacations.

On Wednesday, thousands of flights were canceled or delayed, and those numbers keep increasing.

The Clinton National Airport is preparing for a busy weekend with the holiday approaching.

There were some lines at the airline counters already at the Little Rock airport.

Travelers who talked to us said they always try to be early and they expect there to be some delays along the way.

"Miami, it was slow getting through TSA," One passenger said. "It took us about an hour and a half."

TSA estimates 30,000 people will fly out of the Little Rock airport this holiday, and with that comes longer lines and wait times.

"A little bit of a warning here, if you come in less than an hour before your flight, there's a chance you may miss it," Clinton National Airport Spokesperson Shane Carter said.

While some passengers told us the Little Rock airport hadn't been a problem with travel times, other places are seeing issues.

Severe storms this week forced airlines to delay more than 30,000 flights and cancel nearly 7,000 more.

It's recommended to arrive at the airport at least two hours before takeoff to ensure enough time to get through security checkpoints.

"Be prepared," Carter said. "Know what you can and cannot bring in your checked bag or carry-on."