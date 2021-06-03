Little Rock named top 10 summer travel destination

Little Rock ranked as number 10 on a list of top travel destinations for the summer according to WalletHub.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock was ranked as number 10 on a list of top travel destinations for the summer according to WalletHub. They took into consideration specific criteria like activities, weather, and travel costs.

Ellen Coulter is with Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

They're a nonprofit committed to creating a spirited, bustling and cultured hub for the downtown area. They collaborate with businesses and host events in the heart of the city.

With two entertainment districts for easy walk-through travel, she says downtown offers great food and entertainment for reasonable prices.

"Downtown Little Rock is a vibrant growing city and its in a great location within the United States. It's very central and easy to take a road trip to or take a flight to and because it's a mid-size city it has a great cost of living," said Coulter.

Because Little Rock is a river city, she recommends taking a kayak or a boat out on the water this summer where you can view both Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Look who was named one of 2021's top 10 "Best Summer Travel Destinations" by @Wallethub! 😍 With 1,200 miles of cycling trails, incredible attractions, and a world-class dining scene, we can't help but agree. https://t.co/Gak961s8qu#BigOnLittleRock #Travel #Vacation pic.twitter.com/1N83sPUxpV — Little Rock CVB (@LittleRockCVB) June 2, 2021

Libby Lloyd is with the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

They promote leisure travel to the city.

She says they received the notification online from WalletHub about their new summer list and were thrilled at the top 10 classification.

She also says the city is an easy drive and flight destination and Little Rock is the heart of Arkansas.

"You know you have affordable lodging, you have affordable dining. You have all types of culinary options. Also, you have so many free things to do here in Little Rock," said Lloyd.

You can enjoy an outdoors scene on the banks of the river. There's a lot of colorful vibrant murals to admire. People are able to hike, and the area has brand new mountain bike trails. A lot of museum attractions are free.

She says Little Rock is a very budget-friendly and family-friendly summer destination.

"July one will be the reopening of the Clinton presidential library and that is our number one attraction, and then if you go to the Clinton library, you have to make a stop at the Little Rock Central High School national historic site," said Lloyd.