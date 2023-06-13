Arkansans could see change in direct flights between Little Rock, Washington, D.C.

A bill in Congress could change the number of flights in and out of Regan National in Washington, D.C., eventually leading to some change in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Proposed legislation in Washington, D.C., could bring changes to flights in Little Rock. H.R. 3185, also called the "DCA Act of 2023," would increase the total number of flights in and out of Reagan National Airport (DCA).

People may not think it's something that would affect Arkansans. However, airport officials at Clinton National Airport (LIT) are closely monitoring it.

"We are against any change that would take away our air service to DCA," Clinton National Airport Spokesperson Shane Carter said. "It is performing so well."

There are direct flights from LIT to DCA, but the legislation means airlines would take them away.

"Now, as the conversation is coming up in Congress," Carter said. "We want to ensure that small airports, particularly this one, continue to hold our slot."

The "slot" Carter referred to is a requirement for airlines. They need a slot pair to land and take off from an airport. H.R. 3185 would add 28 slot pairs to the daily total, increasing the number of daily flights.

DCA officials told us they see nearly a flight a minute during peak times.

Also included is the removal of the perimeter rule.

Currently, airports within 1,250 miles from DCA can quickly get direct flights. Those outside are usually not permitted unless they have special clearance.

DCA officials said problems could pop up quickly and not just for them if passed.

"Not only because the airport can't handle it, but because it would squeeze service away from small to medium-sized communities like Little Rock away from Reagan National," said Rob Yingling, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which owns DCA.

Yingling said if airlines have more access to flights across the country from DCA, they may choose to eliminate direct flights, like the one out of LIT.

"A direct consequence of this could be the only way to get from Clinton National Airport to Reagan National Airport," Yingling said. "The only way would be to transfer through Atlanta or drive to Memphis."

We spoke with several passengers who were not in support of the change. Yingling said he encourages those not in support to reach out to their member of Congress.