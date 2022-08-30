Tips for an easier time at the airport during busy Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO — Planning on flying somewhere this Labor Day weekend? Here are some tips you can take to make your traveling experience easier.
This holiday weekend, the TSA is expecting heavy traffic with more than 30,000 passengers between this Thursday and Friday, the San Antonio Airport says.
“We’re thrilled to see more travelers in the airport. Many of those passengers haven’t flown in years because of the pandemic and they are ready for a vacation,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “The airport is becoming busier – yet still easy to navigate. Even so, it’s important to arrive early to give yourself time to check in, go through the security checkpoint and make it to the gate. All passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before the boarding time of their flight.”
To prepare for the busy traveling weekend, here are some tips given by the San Antonio Airport:
- Check Flight Status Online: Passengers can check flight status before receive email alerts from the airline. Visit www.flysanantonio.com to check the status of your flight.
- Print Your Boarding Pass Early: Passengers can print boarding passes at home or download them to their phones before they arrive or can use the check-in kiosk at the airport.
- Parking Availability: There are 8,991 parking spaces between the Short Term, Long Term and Economy Lots. The Economy Lot is the most economical and it includes a FREE shuttle service that runs every six minutes, the airport says.
- Use the Cell Phone Lot for Pick-ups: You can use the cell phone lot while waiting for your party. The lot has a digital monitor that provides real time updates on status of arrivals.
- Use Your Time in Line Wisely: While in the security checkpoint line, remove items from your pockets and place them into carry-on bags instead of putting items from pockets directly into bins.
- Follow the 3-1-1: Liquids, gels and aerosols cannot exceed the 3-1-1 ounces rule in your carry-on bag. The airport says to let the TSA officer know right away if you are traveling with larger quantities of medically necessary liquids.
