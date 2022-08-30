Tips for an easier time at the airport during busy Labor Day weekend

“We’re thrilled to see more travelers in the airport. Many of those passengers haven’t flown in years because of the pandemic and they are ready for a vacation,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “The airport is becoming busier – yet still easy to navigate. Even so, it’s important to arrive early to give yourself time to check in, go through the security checkpoint and make it to the gate. All passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before the boarding time of their flight.”