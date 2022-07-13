Yellowstone ranger celebrates 50 seasons working at the park

Yellowstone National Park is marking its 150th anniversary this year, and Ranger Harlan Kredit has worked there for a third of that.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Over the past 50 years, Yellowstone National Park has seen fires and floods and millions of visitors, and Harlan Kredit has seen all of it.

While the park celebrates its 150th anniversary, Kredit is celebrating his 50th summer serving there as a ranger.

"His deep knowledge of Yellowstone’s history and resources have helped him become one of the most effective rangers in the park’s history," according to a post Wednesday on the park's Facebook page. "Harlan is known as a consummate professional and someone who sets the highest standards of public service."

Yellowstone visitors shared their stories on Facebook of meeting Kredit over the years and congratulated him on his golden anniversary.

"Harlan has distilled the art of interpretation to a relatively simple principle, if your passion for the park leads you to ever greater breadths and depths of knowledge, your passion and love will be evident to all you encounter," according to the park. "Harlan’s commitment to service and authenticity cannot be manufactured, which makes him a ranger respected by all generations of our time."

