LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - According to Entergy's outage map on July 21, more than 60,000 Arkansas residents were without power, due to the hurricane winds that swept through the state. Most of the outages, more than 46,000, were concentrated in the Little Rock metropolitan area. West Little Rock appeared to have taken the brunt of the damage.

Nathan Scott, THV-11 Meteorologist, said winds could have been between 60 and 85 mph overnight and into the early morning.

As of Sunday, July 22, power is still out for about 15,000 Entergy customers in Pulaski Co. since 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Entergy's Arkansas outage details, as of 2:15 p.m., approximately 17,000 Arkansas residents, in total, remain without power.

IMPORTANT INFO: Your food in the fridge is not safe to eat and should be thrown out according to the USDA. Freezer you have 48 hours.

Kerri Case, senior communications specialist for Entergy, said that the company is still assessing storm damage using scouts.

Crews worked overnight to try to provide as many people with power as possible. Although some linemen were sent home because they had worked too many consecutive hours, all linemen that can work are working to restore power.

"We are trying to get it back on as quickly as is safely possible," Case said.

Contractors and crews from Louisiana are providing additional help to the restoration efforts.

Case also stressed the importance of caution around downed power lines. She said that anyone approaching such a line should turn around immediately and call Entergy. Their phone number is 800-ENTERGY.

