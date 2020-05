EL DORADO, Ark. — According to the USGS website, an 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit El Dorado, Arkansas on Monday morning, May 11.

Although a 2.8 is very light and barely felt, officials say the earthquake shook the city around 9:49 a.m.

Reports say the earthquake shook at a distance of about 12 kilometers, which is around seven miles wide.

