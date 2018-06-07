RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - A 67-year-old Russellville man has died after being struck by lightning Friday afternoon.

The Russellville Fire Department said the lightning strike happened around 1:30 p.m. after a woman called and said she saw her husband get hit by lightning.

He was transported to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is the second death in Arkansas due to lightning this year and the 10th in the United States.

His name has not been released at this time.

