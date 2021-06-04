‘April showers’ could be strong to severe storms Wednesday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Arkansas under the threat of severe weather Wednesday as of Monday evening’s update.

The higher threat of severe weather is once again for E and SE Arkansas where more ingredients for severe weather are expected to be located.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Showers with maybe some thunder will develop Wednesday morning across the region. However, the main event of storms will take place early Wednesday afternoon as storms develop and become stronger over central AR and into East AR. There is the chance of more sunshine over SE Arkansas through the afternoon, which would lead to a more unstable atmosphere and greater chance of severe weather.

This is what radar may look like for the given timeframe. However, this could be off a few hours.

MAIN THREATS:

A few storms on Wednesday could produce damaging winds 50 to 65 mph, quarter size hail that may grow larger than golf balls in some areas. These are the main threats at this time. There is the potential of a few weak tornadoes, but a strong tornado or two can’t be ruled out especially in E and SE AR.

The threat of severe weather could begin as early as 11 a.m. Wednesday and last until 8 p.m. as it clears the Mississippi River.

We still have a few days to watch the trends of the weather data, but right now expect at least a stormy period in the afternoon. Followed by a clearing sky west to east through the night as the storms exit into Tennessee Valley.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Now is the time to prepare on how to respond if a tornado warning is issued for your location. Know where the safest place in your home, work or a business is located.

Remember a Watch means severe weather is possible to develop, a warning means the severe weather threat has or is expected to happen shortly.

Download or update the THV11 App to receive notifications on the warnings that may be issued. Also you can watch streaming video on your device if we go live on-air.

Make sure your phone or device is charged and you have several ways of receiving notifications of severe weather warnings.