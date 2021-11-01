Central Arkansas prepares for potential of severe winter weather

With snow sticking in southern cities, Arkansas is preparing in case of snow touching down in the area.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — With snow sticking in southern cities, the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Department of Emergency Management are preparing in case snow touches down in Little Rock.

Dave Parker with ARDOT says crews will be in the area around midnight to adjust to what weather might come.

The department had started pre-treating roads Saturday morning.

"If we get anything in Little Rock— Most of the potential threat is to the south of us. There’s a thin line from Texarkana over to Camden over to Monticello. Anything south of those areas may get one to two inches," said Parker.

Parker says they started treating those areas for potential trouble spots Sunday night around 7 p.m.

They put down brine for snowfall.

"We always say 'know before you go,' so be prepared. A good reminder since we're all new to this winter season is if you do see our plow trucks out, just give us a little room to work. We always ask for a good 200 feet back."

Melody Daniel is with the Department of Emergency Management and says in the last couple of weeks, some areas in Arkansas have received a significant amount of rainfall.

“Any additional precipitation even though it just might be snow or a wintery mix or even more rain, that can certainly cause a little bit more concern for localized flooding," said Daniel.

She says now is a good time to make sure you have that three to seven day disaster supply kit.