ARDOT treating roads ahead of winter weather

Winter weather is set to move through Arkansas soon, and before any of that happens, ARDOT spent the day treating the roads to get ahead of the storm.

ARKANSAS, USA — Before any winter weather enters the state, the Arkansas Department of Transportation spent Monday pre-treating roads to get ahead of the storm.

Spokesperson, Dave Parker said they're following the "three p's", which are planning, prepping, and plowing.

In some parts of the state, crews are prepared to start plowing on Tuesday

Crews have also been working around the clock using salt brine on highways and interstates in Little Rock and the Northwest parts of the state, where the most snowfall is expected.

Even though some areas will only see rain, Parker said they're not concerned about the salt brine washing away.

"We're not taking it lightly. We're not letting our guard down in any way at all. We're only 30 days into winter. What we've got to watch is our salt supply amounts [which] are at a pretty good level now. But we can't overuse the materials now because you never know what February or March could bring," he explained.

ARDOT recommends that you check IDrive Arkansas if you have to get out on Tuesday or Wednesday. There, you will find the latest updates on road conditions.