Arkadelphia School District announces closings due to hurricane

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Arkadelphia School District announced Wednesday evening that all schools will be closed for onsite instruction on Thursday and Friday due to projected severe weather from Hurricane Laura.
There is a potential for flooding and potential loss of power throughout much of the state.
"This decision comes after Clark County Sheriff, Jason Watson, shared information regarding the extreme weather moving in that will make conditions unsafe for transporting students. Student safety will always be our first priority," the statement read.
Other information included in the district's statement:
- Assignments for Thursday and Friday will be posted in the Buzz/ECHO Learning Management System. In the event of a power outage, please complete assignments once power is restored.
- Virtual learning will continue as planned; however, we will adjust due dates if there is a power outage. Meals will not be served August 27 or August 28.
- All school personnel will report to work at 8 a.m. and be dismissed from work at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27.
- Please communicate with your teachers through email. Please stay safe during this weather event!