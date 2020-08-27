Arkadelphia School District announces closings due to hurricane

Arkadelphia School District announced Wednesday evening that all schools will be closed for onsite instruction on Thursday and Friday.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Arkadelphia School District announced Wednesday evening that all schools will be closed for onsite instruction on Thursday and Friday due to projected severe weather from Hurricane Laura.

There is a potential for flooding and potential loss of power throughout much of the state.

"This decision comes after Clark County Sheriff, Jason Watson, shared information regarding the extreme weather moving in that will make conditions unsafe for transporting students. Student safety will always be our first priority," the statement read.

Other information included in the district's statement: