Over 22,000 Arkansans without power as winter storm continues

ARKANSAS, USA — Over 22,000 Arkansans have lost power as the winter storm continues to move further in Arkansas.

A total of 22,338 Arkansans are without power as of 6 a.m. The majority of outages are currently in the southern parts of the state.

Electric companies across the state are getting ready for the winter weather and lining up hundreds of crews ahead of the storm.

You can find more information about the outages here.

If your power goes out, you can report the outage to your electricity provider. Most importantly it's critical that you, your family members, and your pets stay away from any downed power lines.