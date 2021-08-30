500 Arkansas Army Guardsmen to assist Louisiana with Hurricane Ida relief

The Louisiana National Guard requested an Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the Arkansas National Guard.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With Hurricane Ida making landfall Sunday, Aug. 29, as a Category 4 hurricane, the Louisiana National Guard requested an Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the Arkansas National Guard.

They will provide two multi-functional battalion headquarters with subordinate companies/batteries to the Louisiana National Guard in order to assist local authorities with Hurricane Ida local emergency response operations.

Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 142nd Field Artillery Brigade will convoy to Minden, La., to in-process with the Louisiana National Guard and obtain their mission assignments.

They will rally at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Fort Smith Tuesday, Aug. 31, and depart Tuesday afternoon.