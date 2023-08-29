List of Arkansas counties with burn bans in effect

As Arkansas moves into drier weather, the concern for wildfires has grown, and burn bans are currently effective in 28 counties.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said this year has been pretty typical for wildfires in the state, however, many counties have already seen the dangers they pose.

As of August 29, 28 counties are under burn bans across Arkansas. In order to help prevent wildfires from starting, these bans have been issued by county judges in the following Arkansas counties:

Arkansas

Ashley

Bradley

Chicot

Cleburne

Columbia

Dallas

Desha

Faulkner

Hempstead

Howard

Jefferson

Johnson

Lafayette

Lee

Lincoln

Little River

Lonoke

Miller

Monroe

Montgomery

Nevada

Ouachita

Perry

Prairie

Sevier

White

Woodruff

Burn bans are enacted due to hazardous weather and dry conditions, prohibiting people in impacted counties from burning outdoors.

This prohibition includes fireworks and is put into place to protect both wildlife and surrounding businesses from the increased risk of a wildfire.