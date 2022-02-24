Arkansas crews work to restore power, clear icy roads around state

Electric crews spent days preparing for power outages, using the majority of Thursday to service thousands of Arkansans that were without electricity.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Electric crews spent days preparing for power outages, with thousands of Arkansans lost electricity Thursday across the state.

"We have seen the outages increase as the day has gone on," said Brandi Hinkle, Communication Specialist with Entergy Arkansas.

She said more and more Arkansans lost electricity as a result of the weather Thursday morning.

"It's just because of the accumulation of freezing rain on those power line," Hinkle said.

Most of their outages were in northeast Arkansas, but she said the loss of electricity isn't confined to that one area.

"We actually have seen widespread outages everywhere. Again, from the northern portion of the state, all the way down to the central part and across the delta," Hinkle said.

Dozens of their linemen, along with other workers lined up at Barton Coliseum on Thursday afternoon.

Those workers were just a part of more than 1,600 workers that were spread out across the state, with each worker performing a different job.

"We have scouts who are out there looking at the damage. When the weather clears up, we can send drones up in the air to get to those hard to reach areas," Hinkle said.

Rob Rodel is the Director of Corporate Communications for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. He said the company also worked through thousands of customers that were without power Thursday.

"We've deployed about 40 additional crews," Rodel said.

While every customer is equally important, Rodel reminds people that larger areas of population are what they concentrate on first.

"If your home is at the end of a distribution line, then you are probably going to be the last one to get your service back on," Rodel said.

As linemen work to restore power, workers like James Harrison who works as the Public Relations Officer for East End Towing in Little Rock, have been trying to restore a smooth flow of traffic.

"Actually worked one [accident] on University that somebody swerved and he hit an ice patch and went about 100 feet off the road," Rodel said.

Harrison added to that, and said that he saw fewer cars on the roads which made the day a bit easier for he and his coworkers.

He's remaining hopeful that there will be no traffic issues as day turns into dark, with refreezing being a big concern of his.

"We've pretty much stayed on that level, even today it seems that there's been a lower volume of cars on the road," he said.

Harrison also said they received between 15-20 service calls roughly every hour.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said that they don't expect any more power outages tonight.