What Arkansas can expect from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura

While Hurricane Marco isn't likely to impact Arkansas very much, Tropical Storm Laura could be a different story.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — All eyes are on the tropics as two storms brew and inch closer to the Gulf coast.

Hurricane Marco is currently a Category 1 hurricane and is forecast to make landfall Monday afternoon. As it moves inland, it will take move westward into Texas.

While some rainfall in south Arkansas can’t be ruled out, Marco isn’t expected to have much of an impact on our weather in Arkansas.

Tropical Storm Laura, on the other hand, appears likely to impact our weather here in Arkansas the second half of this week.

Laura is forecast to strengthen into a strong Category 2 hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coastline. It will then move northward through Louisiana and, eventually, into Arkansas by late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

There is a high degree of uncertainty with Laura’s potential track, making it difficult to nail down specific impacts. A slight shift to the east could mean Arkansas seeing little to no impacts, while a shift to the west could result in more impact.

While still highly dependent on the track itself, what is becoming clear is that we’ll see increased rain chances Wednesday through Friday. Many places could receive 2-4” of rainfall as a result of Laura.

As is often the case when tropical storms move inland, we have to pay close attention to the east side of the storm, specifically the northeast quadrant, for the potential of tornadoes. This is something the THV11 weather team will be paying close attention to.

The key takeaways are: