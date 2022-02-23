Arkansas electric companies expect more power outages due to winter weather

Power outages weren't a major concern Wednesday, but as the winter weather continues freezing rain could damage the power lines.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As winter weather came through Arkansas Wednesday, traffic slowed down and businesses started to close.

Power outages weren't a main concern through the day as sleet was more prominent during the storm, but now electricity could start to be impacted as freezing rain becomes more of a factor.

"A half an inch of freezing rain can be an impact of 500 additional pounds," said Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas.

Entergy Arkansas has been monitoring the weather for a couple days and as the weather system shifted further south, their crews adjusted.

The company dispatched 1,600 workers to fix any downed power lines, while crews from the southern part of Arkansas moved further north.

Electric Cooperative of Arkansas has been monitoring the weather since Sunday and had all of their crews on standby, staying near the northern part of the state where they are experiencing more freezing rain.

A quick reminder-- if you do see a downed line, do not approach it or touch it. It's important to call your local electric provider and have them safely fix it.

"Remember that water does conduct electricity. Ice and snow and rain are water by the way, so if there's a downed power line stay away from that," said Rob Roedel with Electric Cooperative of Arkansas.

It is also recommended to keep a safety kit and necessary items near you in case the power goes out.