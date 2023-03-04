Arkansas forecast shows another round of strong to severe thunderstorms

As another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is in the forecast, Arkansans will need to stay weather aware on Tuesday Night and Wednesday morning.

The timing this time around will be during the nighttime hours when most people are sleeping. It is important to have a way to receive severe weather warnings, have a plan in place, and have your safe place ready.

A good part of western Arkansas is under a moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) with tornadoes possible. However, other modes of severe weather are likely as well including large hail and damaging winds.

The highest risk of a tornado is over portions of western Arkansas but a tornado could occur anywhere in the overall risk area.

It’s VERY important to stay weather aware and have a few different ways to receive severe weather information.

Make sure you have a plan in place and your safe place ready to go with your severe weather kit and don’t forget to include something to cover up your head like a bike helmet or pillow.

It's also very important not to forget to put on your shoes.

