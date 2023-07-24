Heat wave returning to Arkansas | Here's what to know

After a nice weekend, it's about to get hot and humid again in Arkansas! Here's what you need to know about the summer heat.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a pleasant weekend, the summer heat is set to return to the Natural State this week!

Temperatures are expected to exceed 95° for several consecutive days this week, setting us up for the third heatwave of the summer.

Humidity levels are also forecasted to increase over the coming days, which likely results in heat index values in an excess of 100°.

You may have seen national news stories regarding the record breaking heat in places such as Phoenix. While it won't get that hot in Arkansas, the same atmospheric feature is responsible for what's tracking our direction.

So, what is it?

Currently, a strong area of high pressure is centered over the Four Corners region of the United States. This high pressure is often referred to as a "heat dome" for the intense heat that it brings.

Beginning today, the heat dome will expand eastward. This expansion will bring above-normal temperatures to much of the southern United States.

The normal high in Little Rock is 92°, however this week we'll see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s each afternoon.

As we know all too well in Arkansas, the temperature is only part of the story. It's the humidity that makes summers around here even more uncomfortable, and that'll certainly be the case this week.

Between Monday and Wednesday expect heat index temperatures around 100°. Humidity levels will increase in the second half of this week, which will result in heat index values around 105° or hotter. Heat advisories will likely be needed for parts of the area the later half of this week.

We're not optimistic about any potential relief. Long range data continues to hint at above normal temperatures through early August.

When it comes to rainfall, little to none is expected this week. These heat domes often guide meaningful rain chances around us. Though, it is possible for storm systems to sneak into the northwest flow. We'll adjust the forecast as needed if this looks possible.