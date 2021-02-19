Arkansas lawn care, home service companies work around the clock plowing snow

Some lawn care and home service companies are transforming their business into snow removal after central Arkansas received more than a foot of snow this week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some lawn care and home service companies are transforming their business into snow removal after central Arkansas received more than a foot of snow this week.

It is a job home service companies didn't think they'd have to worry about in Arkansas.

“[I do] a bit of remodel work. Snow was not a part of it until now," Mark Patterson said.

Mark Patterson is the owner of Hogwild Services. This week and through the weekend, he is plowing parking lots of businesses.

"At least a hundred [so far]. It's that crazy. It's been non-stop," Patterson said.

The phone calls have also been non-stop. Patterson is barely able to keep up with the demand.

"Everybody wants their lot done right now. And that's the hardest part. There's just not enough people, equipment," he said.

He said it is impossible to rent any sort or tractor or bulldozer, as other companies also around the clock to help clean up.

"4 a.m., 2 a.m., I drove up and down the street. I see crews everywhere. You see my guys here," Patterson said.

Alex Miller is the owner of Miller Mowing and Lawn Care. He is taking calls to shovel driveways in Sherwood.

"My lawn care equipment isn't really built for the cold so I've just been shoveling," he said.

He is fully booked through Sunday.

"Just so people can get in and out. It's mainly elderly people who can't do it themselves. I had a few people call me that just don't want to deal with it," he said.

To get in touch with Hogwild Services, call (501) 707-4489.