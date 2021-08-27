Arkansas officials preparing for effects of Hurricane Ida

The effects of the hurricane are expected to hit Arkansas early next week and some are getting ready to answer the call.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Tropical Storm Ida strengthened into a hurricane Friday afternoon as it approached the western tip of Cuba. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into a major one as it moves over a very warm Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

Arkansas organizations such as Sheep Dog are standing by, ready to assist.

There are 220 volunteers that are part of the Sheep Dog organization here in Central Arkansas. Each are made up of first responders and veterans.

"We keep a disaster response trailer ready to go in these type of situations," said Brent Lewis, Sheep Dog Central Arkansas Chapter Commander.

If assistance is needed after Hurricane Ida makes landfall, Sheep Dog will deploy their volunteers to help in disaster relief.

"We do chainsaw work. We clear their property, so they can access their property again," said Lewis. "Get the trees off their house. We can tarp their roofs. If their home has been flooded we can help get the flooded material out."

Ahead of the storm, Entergy Arkansas is sending 50 linemen to the southern Arkansas border. Once there, they will ride out the storm and then go to work helping with power lines that have fallen down.

"After we find out where the damage is, whether it's in Arkansas or somewhere else, they will basically go where they are needed," said David Lewis with Entergy Arkansas.

Sunday afternoon and evening, it's likely parts of Louisiana will be impacted by a category 3 or 4 hurricane. Destructive winds and storm surge will cause significant damage in parts of that state.