Arkansas road crews work to clear overnight ice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Ice blanketed much of central Arkansas Wednesday night, leaving the middle of the state frozen.

Both ARDOT and Little Rock Public Works were out in force during the ice storm, clearing roads and laying down pre-treatment.

For some drivers, like Jerry Selvy, it's a quick turn from his first day of work.

"I actually just started last week," Selvy, a driver with Little Rock Public Works, said. "I got up, 2:30- 3 o'clock, and I looked out the door and said it looks like snow, just nothing but ice."

Although Selvy started recently, he said he was prepared. The rest of the public works department felt the same early Thursday afternoon.

"Being a thin layer is helping it get off the roads a lot quicker," Eric Petty, a spokesperson for public works, said. "But it's definitely very slick in the spots where it exists."

In total, over 110 people worked on clearing the roads for public works overnight and throughout the day.

ARDOT also had crews out in force. They cover 10 districts across the state with crews stationed in each.

"Each one has 40 or 50 different plows and spreaders, each one has 40 to 50 different personnel so," Dave Parker, a spokesperson for ARDOT, said. "You do the math on that, times 10, and it's several hundred workers and several hundred pieces of equipment."

As temperatures drop overnight, both ARDOT and Little Rock Public Works will be out tonight working on roads again.

Selvy says the best way to help crews is to keep roads clear for them.