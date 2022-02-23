Multiple Arkansas schools closing due to winter weather

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter storm warnings have been issued further in Arkansas, including the Little Rock metro, with weather advisories also extended further south.
Multiple Arkansas schools are closing due to the winter weather on Thursday, Feb. 24.
List of Arkansas school closings:
- ARKANSAS TECH - Virtual classes/operations through Thursday
- ATU - OZARK - Virtual Classes/Operations Through Thursday
- CLINTON SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day
- DARDANELLE SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day
- HEBER SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day
- LISA ACADEMY - Thursday, 2/24/2022 - AMI Day
- LITTLE ROCK SCHOOL DISTRICT - AMI Day
- Cloverdale, J.A. Fair, & LR Southwest High to use snow days
- MCCRORY SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day
- MOUNTAIN VIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day
- NEMO VISTA SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day 4
- PANGBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day
- SHORTER COLLEGE - Remote Learning
- SOUTH CONWAY CO. SCHOOL DISTRICT - Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day
- UA - PULASKI TECH -.Closed Today
- VILONIA SCHOOL DISTRICT- Closed Tomorrow - AMI Day
The THV11 Weather Team will keep you updated on the winter weather potential so be sure to check back for updates. Don’t forget to send your reports and pictures to the THV11 Weather Team!