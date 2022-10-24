Arkansas to see overnight showers; here's what you need to know

Some much needed rain is on the way, with parts of Arkansas expected to see to scattered showers beginning Monday night until Tuesday morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The widespread, moderate rain will be beneficial to the drought conditions found across the state.

Some much needed rain is on the way later today. A weak cold front will approach the area tonight along with some tropical moisture to our west. It will bring in some substantial rainfall for the state which is desperately needed to combat the severe drought conditions we’re experiencing.

Expect overcast skies for much of the day. West/northwest Arkansas has already begun to see isolated showers this afternoon, but most of the rain won’t arrive until the overnight hours for the rest of the state.

It’ll be a warm and windy day, with highs ranging from mid 70s to low 80s across central Arkansas. Winds will be out of the southeast from 10-15 miles per hour, gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

There is a low-end risk for strong to severe storms in southwest Arkansas Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Main impacts will be damaging wind gusts 50 to 65 mph and dime to quarter size hail also possible.

The tornado threat is SLIM, but don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder though overnight. The rain will come to an end quickly by late Tuesday afternoon and evening and we should be dry into the overnight hours

In terms of rainfall potential, the best chance for several inches of rain will be across northwest Arkansas, where some areas may receive over 2-3” of rain. Widespread rainfall of at least an inch is possible for the rest of the state, with spottier amounts across southeastern Arkansas.

It’ll feel much more like fall weather once the rain moves in. Cooler air behind the system will drop our temperatures about 10 degrees, with highs staying in the upper 60s to low 70s for much of the week.

Stay with us for the latest weather updates for the work week ahead. And text your weather pictures and reports to 501-376-1111.

