ARKANSAS, USA — The storms from Easter Sunday have caused a lot of power outages across the state. As of 9:50 a.m, there are more than 129,000 power outages in the state of Arkansas.

Jefferson, Drew, Clark, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Cleveland are some of the most affected areas with more than 75 percent reported outages.

Due to widespread power outages in multiple Arkansas cities, crews are working to remove and restore downed trees and debris as quickly as possible.

According to the Stuttgart Police Department, there is no power in Stuttgart, Ark. There are also no gas stations open for fuel.

To follow the updated power outages in Arkansas, click here.

