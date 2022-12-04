What to expect as Arkansas expected to see more severe storms

The latest data shows storms forming as early as 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the Natural State.

ARKANSAS, USA — A potent, slow-moving upper-level storm system will bring a second bout of storms tonight and a third-round Wednesday afternoon and evening in Arkansas.

It was a busy night for weather Monday. The Little Rock Air Force Base confirmed a tornado in its observation area Monday night. It was described as a "large" and "destructive" tornado.

The National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado between Mayflower and Cato that caused damage to structures and homes. National Weather Service survey crews are assessing for storm damage in Northern Pulaski, Faulkner, and part of Lonoke County for storm damage.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning started on a much quieter note than Monday night. While there will likely be a few areas of spotty showers Tuesday afternoon, most of the heavier activity will hold off until this evening and into the early overnight hours.

Most of the state is under a low, or level 2 out of 5 risk with this round with all severe weather types possible.

Wednesday that risk potential goes up to medium and high risk, or level 3 and 4 out of 5 as a result of a potent cold front moving through the area with all modes of severe weather possible as well. This third round will occur during the middle of the day and brings a higher probability of seeing strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.

Wednesday

The latest model guidance has indicated storms forming as early as 3 p.m. If any of these single-cell storms pop up earlier in the day ahead of the front, those may have a better chance of being tornadic. The areas with the highest risks for severe storms include central and eastern portions of the state, especially late afternoon and evening hours, as storms are expected to form into more of a line.

At this time it's best to review your severe weather safety plans. Know your safe place, have a way to receive weather watches and warnings, and stay tuned to THV11 for the latest on changing weather conditions.

The THV11 Weather Team is watching the weather situation very closely and will keep you informed!