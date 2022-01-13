Here's what you should know about potential snow in Arkansas this weekend

Saturday rain changing to snow could produce significant accumulation for parts of the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a taste of spring, get ready for significant changes. Going into the weekend, a winter storm will likely produce significant snow accumulations for parts of the state.

There is still some uncertainty with every winter weather event when forecasting, but the chance of seeing winter weather across central Arkansas is increasing.

What to Expect:

Rain will develop across the area Saturday morning from NW to SE as temperatures will be well above freezing.

The scattered to numerous showers and areas of rain will pick up in coverage and intensity through the afternoon and evening.

However, cold air will bleed into north AR and the higher terrain of the Ozarks changing the rain to all snow as early as Saturday morning into the mountains above 1,500 feet. Primarily in Searcy, Newton and Madison counties.

The rain will transition to all snow through north AR going through Saturday afternoon and roads will likely become snow-covered and slick by Saturday evening.

Here in central AR we should stay mostly rain through the day until the late afternoon and evening hours. Then the subfreezing air just above the surface will punch into the region. Ground level temperatures will still be above freezing, but if the snow is heavy enough, it could begin to accumulate.

The best chance of accumulating snow in most of central AR, including the Little Rock metro, will be Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.

By sunrise Sunday, there could be a flurry or snow shower in east AR. The clouds will clear out through the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 30s.

Snowfall Accumulations by Sunday Morning:

This map is subject to change as we get more data over the next day or so, there is the possibility of a heavy band of snow setting up over northeast AR.

By far, the jackpot zone looks to be the higher elevations of the Ozarks. With three to seven inches likely, since they will see the cold air change the rain to snow first. It is not out of the question to see some spots end up with 10 inches of snow.

Roads will be covered and become slick in these areas, also power outages will be possible since this will be a heavy wet snow, weighing down trees and power lines.

The higher elevations of the Ouachitas could see a couple of inches.

In most of central Arkansas, including the Little Rock metro, a dusting to two inches is expected at this time. Roads may become slick late Saturday night into Sunday morning in some areas.

Stay tuned to THV11 Weather for the latest changes and updates on this potential winter storm.