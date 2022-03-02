Governor says Arkansas state offices will switch to telework due to poor road conditions

Governor Asa Hutchinson has closed State office buildings except for critical operations Thursday, February 3, 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Due to poor road conditions in many areas of the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson has closed State office buildings except for critical operations Thursday, February 3, 2022.

State employees who can telework should do so, and Cabinet Secretaries may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot telework.

Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their in-person visit until offices reopen.

State employees outside the affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction.